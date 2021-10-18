Afternoon warmup with overcast skies

(WKRG) Mobile Ala. | We started out cold this morning but as the sun shines through the clouds that are moving in we could see temperatures start to rise to the mid to upper 70s. We aren’t expecting any showers over the area thanks to high pressure system over the southeast so overall looking like a pleasant day. If you plan on putting up Halloween decorations now is the time do it!



We see a warming trend until midweek, but by this Thursday we have our next wave of cool air moving in our area which means we could see some showers or storms late this week. Once those pass through we can see another beautiful weekend coming up with temperatures lows in the mid 50’s , so go ahead, get out there and enjoy this fall weather.