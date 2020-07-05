Afternoon thunderstorms, wet week ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! There are a few thunderstorms that are starting to trail its way inland from the coast this afternoon. Today there is a 60% chance of rain with a high of 88 degrees.

Some of these thunderstorms could have gusty conditions and bring periods of heavy rainfall to our region. A stationary front is draping over the south which is causing our atmosphere to be unsettled and moist. Thunderstorms were already moving its way inland early this morning and that will be the case for the next few days.

The rain chances will peak in the afternoon and right around dinner time it will simmer down to around 40% for the evening. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of rain with the unsettled trend continuing.

Tomorrow it is a similar set-up with 70% chance of rain with a high of 88 degrees. Next week rain chances will stick around with warmer temperatures in the low 90s.