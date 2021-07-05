Afternoon thunderstorms, tropical moisture this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Continue to keep that umbrella handy. We are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s. In between the storms, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and it will feel steamy.

With an abundance of moisture in place, our unsettled weather pattern will continue through most of this week with each day bringing at least a 50/50 chance through Thursday. Rain chances will return to more normal summertime levels by the upcoming weekend.

We continue to track Elsa in the tropics. The forecast path has been pretty consistent for the past several days with Elsa passing well east of the News 5 area. We will continue to track closely, but it looks like our neighborhood will likely be on the west, or dry side, of the storm. There will be some indirect impacts, mainly in the form of surf. There will be a high risk for rip currents, especially mid-week, and the surf is expected to increase.