Afternoon thunderstorms, tracking the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are keeping our eyes close on Tropical Depression 19 that is situated over South Florida. This system is likely to become Tropical Storm Sally later this evening as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico.

Our part of the Gulf Coast in included in the cone of uncertainty. It is likely to see a Tropical Storm Watch issued for our coastal areas later this evening. There is uncertainty of where this storm will tread depending on how strong the ridge to the west is. The stronger the ridge builds the more likely it will track further westward. Regardless, if this storm heads towards us we could see up to 6 inches of rain in the coastal areas and tropical storm force winds sometime between Tuesday and Thursday Morning.

For today, there is a 50% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Tomorrow we have a brief period of dry air in the morning and only have a 40% chance of rain in the late afternoon. On Monday we will have tropical moisture with rain chances at 70% and temperatures in the mid 80s. The forecast then depends on where the tropical cyclone will land along the Gulf Coast.