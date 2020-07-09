Afternoon thunderstorms, steamy weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Be prepared for plenty of heat and thunderstorms today. It is going to feel steamy outside with high humidity.

Today it’s highs in the low to mid-90s, heat index values above 100, and a 40% rain chance. The rain chance is dependent on your location. Higher rain chances will be in our northern and eastern communities. The farther west you are, the less likely rain is, but everyone has a chance of seeing a shower or storm today. Like the past few days, if a storm finds you there will be times of downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

By this evening any storms start to fade leading to a slight rain chance overnight with the mid 70s for lows. Tomorrow will be similar, it will just a touch hotter and it will feel even higher with heat index values a few degrees above today.

We keep the chance for showers and storms this weekend, but there will be less of them to go around. The rain chance will be around 20-30%. With more sunshine, high temperatures will be mainly in the mid 90s, but heat index values may reach to around 110! Into next week it’s more mid-90s with our fair share of summertime storms each day.

In the tropics, the disturbance we have been tracking since being in the Gulf this past weekend is now hugging the North Carolina Coast. This disturbance has a high chance of developing into a depression or storm as it moves along the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This poses no threat here and the rest of the tropics are quiet.