Afternoon Thunderstorms, Drier Weekend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Moisture levels look to remain high for today. This will result in another round of showers and storms. Storms will wind down though the evening. Highs will manage to reach the middle and upper 80s. In between the rain skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and it will feel steamy with the high humidity.

Thunderstorms will fade as we go through the evening leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 70s for the overnight.

An upper-level ridge will begin building into the Gulf Coast this weekend. This should finally drive rain chances down. We will not eliminate the rain chances, but we will see our typical amount spotty showers and pop-up storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Into next week