Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

LOCAL WEATHER

We start out mild and muggy this morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s and calm winds. Our radar is dry this morning as well as a cold front builds back off to the west.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s at the coast and lower 90’s north of I-10. The cold front that is currently to our north and west will start to pass through overnight. As it gets closer, this afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms increasing in coverage tonight. That front will take its time moving through and will bring another round of scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon. Both days, there is a low chance of some strong storms with gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and thunder all possible.

We start to dry out this weekend with rain chances between 10% and 20%. Summertime storm and shower rain chances come back into the mix next week. Highs stay in the lower 90’s for most with lows near 70 degrees.

TROPICS

We are tracking two areas in the tropics.

The first is off the East Coast and has a low chance for development. Regardless, it is heading away from the United States and is not a threat.

The second was Agatha that made landfall in southern Mexico from the Pacific a few days ago. It got ripped apart by the mountainous terrain in Mexico and is now just leftover clouds and low pressure moving off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. As it moves towards the warm waters of the northern Caribbean/southern Gulf, NHC gives this a high chance of development (either a tropical depression or storm) in the next couple of days. The good news is, the cold front that will move through tonight into Friday will keep this well to our south near southern Florida.