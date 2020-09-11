Afternoon storms ahead for the weekend, Tropical storm impacts possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our long-term weather pattern will depend on the eventual track of a tropical disturbance expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week.

A few isolated storms will be possible this evening mainly west of I-65. Temperatures will stay warm with high humidity. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s and into the 70s overnight. A shower will be possible near the coast through Saturday morning.

Moisture will run slightly higher for Saturday. This will lead to the development of some shower and storm activity. Most of the rain will come during the second half of the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will hold around 50% with the best chances again mainly west of I-65. We expect fewer storms Sunday with highs near 90.

Next week will be unsettled. Tropical Depression Nineteen, forecast to become Tropical Storm Sally, will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Wind and coastal flooding impacts remain uncertain, but the rain chances will get a big boost. This system will bring several days of elevated rain chances Monday through Thursday. Stay up to date on this system through the weekend.