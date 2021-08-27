Afternoon showers and storms, Tracking Ida

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off quiet this morning with a few coastal showers and temperatures in the 70’s. This afternoon, we will see scattered showers and storms yet again with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tonight, the showers and storms will fade as the sun sets with lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 70’s. Partly cloudy skies are expected with high humidity.

We start to see rain chances increase heading into the weekend with the risk for rip currents and surf increasing as well. Your weekend forecast brings Tropical Storm Ida, now expected to be a category 3 hurricane at landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Coast Sunday into Monday. For the most up to date information on the tropics and Ida, head to https://bit.ly/3sTjvO0.