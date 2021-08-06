Afternoon downpours expected for the weekend, Seasonable heat ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms have been spotty, but rain chances will get a slight boost as we move through the weekend.

A few showers and isolated storms will stick around through the evening with most of the activity wrapping up by 10 PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky as we progress through the night. Temperatures will cool off to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s.

Scattered clouds will stick around through the day Saturday. There will be some slightly drier air around leading a below-average rain chance. Expect a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms after 12 PM. Temperatures will top off near seasonal averages. Highs will hit the lower 90s. Moisture will improve slightly by Sunday driving the rain chance up to 40%.

Next week will be a true definition of summertime on the Gulf Coast. Highs will top off in the 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop each afternoon.