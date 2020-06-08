Effects of Cristobal linger, Scattered storms through mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cristobal continues to move inland away from the Gulf Coast, but its impacts are still being felt. Conditions look to gradually improve over the next few days.

A plume of deep tropical moisture continues to linger on the Gulf Coast as Cristobal moves inland. Scattered downpours will continue this evening, especially for areas west of I-65. The coverage of rain will decrease through the night. Temperatures will stay warm through the night with very high humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s. Rain chances will hold at 20% through the night.

Humidity will stay high Tuesday. A few showers will be possible during the morning. Expect more sunshine through the day. This will allow temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will reach the upper 80s. It will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity. The coverage of storms will increase for the afternoon hours. We are tracking a cold front which will likely move through Wednesday. This will bring a few storms to the region.

Drier air will settle into the area for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay warm with highs near 90. Mornings will be a bit more comfortable with lows in the middle 60s.