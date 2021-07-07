Additional Downpours Today; Slightly Drier Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Our unsettled weather pattern continues…. Scattered downpours will be the story again with locally heavy rain. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Storms will linger into the evening with only a few showers remaining overnight.

Some slightly drier air aloft will lead to fewer showers and storms through the end of the week and into the weekend. With more sunshine, temperatures will warm into the lower 90s.

The main impacts from Elsa will be felt on the western half of the Florida Peninsula. Rainfall amounts around 4-8 inches are possible with coastal areas experiencing a storm surge of 3-6 feet. The highest surge amounts are expected in Tampa Bay and along Florida’s Big Bend.

For our part of the Gulf Coast, wave activity will increase. We will also note a high risk for rip currents. You will likely see red flags flying at the coast.