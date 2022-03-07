MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meandering frontal boundary will be the focus for an unsettled week for the Gulf Coast. There could be severe windows for isolated severe storms to develop.

A cold front will move from west to east across the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Isolated storms will be possible ahead of the boundary. Although a strong storm cannot be ruled out, the overall threat of severe weather is quite low. Rain chances will lessen after 9 PM as the front moves through. Temperatures will cool behind the front with winds turning to the north. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 50s.

The front will hover in the north Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. A batch of rain is forecast to develop and track northeast into Central Alabama. Isolated showers will be possible through the day with highs in the middle 60s. The front will begin to lift north through the evening and into Tuesday night.

This will set the stage for another window where severe storms will be possible. Another batch of showers and storms will move in after midnight into Wednesday morning. The environment may become conducive for damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado. More rain will be likely through the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday.

Another window for storms may develop late Friday ahead of another cold front. The active weather will come to an end for the weekend. A quick and potent blast of cold air will come Saturday. It is looking chilly for the ACS Chili Cook-Off and Festival of Flowers. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of the day.