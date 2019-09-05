Active tropics while we have local heat and dry skies

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday!

Today we will continue with our hot and dry weather. It will be warmer than yesterday in the upper 90s. While the humidity is lower than normal, heat indices will reach over the triple digits. Please take your heat precautions if you are spending a lot of time outside today! Our next chance for rain is Sunday at only 10%. Until then, we will continue to have very hot temperatures and little to no relief from rain.

Hurricane Dorian is continuing its northward trek as a category 3 hurricane. This is still not a threat to our area, but has brought and will bring storm surge, high winds, and flooding to the East Coast. Fernand is now a remnant low in Mexico. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is churning in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa and is expected to move northwest further into the Atlantic. We are also watching a couple more areas in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to us as of now. While we are not in an immediate threat, this increased activity in the tropics is a great reminder that we are in the peak of hurricane season and to always be prepared!