Abundant Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! This morning, there will be a chill in the air as most begin in the 40s. Temperatures will warm slowly, but steadily. Most will top out in the lower to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky! An extra layer will be needed tonight. Temperatures will take a dive to the upper 30s and lower 40s under a clear sky with a light north wind. Get out there and enjoy the weekend. It’s even more sunshine to kick off the weekend and it will be a degree or two cooler, but we’ll still manage the low to mid-60s. It’s more sunshine on Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds. Highs remain in the mid-60s.

Into next week, southerly winds will return. This will lead to more moisture and slightly warmer temperatures. On Monday it’s highs back in the 70s with a slight rain chance later in the day.

Rain chances increase Tuesday as moisture from a cold front moves in bringing us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This cold front won’t move through, which will lead to isolated showers and highs in the 70s remaining through the middle half of next week.