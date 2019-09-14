Above-average heat, with little to no rain

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend!

Today will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Very few of us will get relief from the heat with rain coverage only at 10%. Hot and dry is the trend throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week due to our position in relation to Tropical Storm Humberto.

Tropics: There are several areas we are watching in the tropics, none of which are a threat to our area as of now. Of course we have Tropical Storm Humberto that is expected to move through the northern Bahamas and then curve out into the Atlantic, not impacting the United States. Next, there is an area in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of forming in the next 5 days. Even if it does form, it is forecast to track west towards Texas. There are three areas in the Atlantic that we will keep an eye on. Two of these have a low chance of forming, while one has a medium chance of developing in 5 days.