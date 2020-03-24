Abnormally warm temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our streak of abnormally warm temperatures looks to continue tonight and through the rest of the week.

A steady southwest wind will carry through the evening hours with scattered clouds. Although a stray shower will be possible early on, most of the region will stay rain-free. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most of the evening then fall into the upper 60s overnight. Clouds will increase ahead of a weak front.

The cold front will slide into the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. A stray shower will be possible, but the overall rain chance will stay low at 10% or less. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s in our inland locating to the lower 70s at the coast. Some drier air will sneak in for Wednesday afternoon leading to a sunny second half of the day. Temperatures will continue to run quite warm with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Temperatures will get even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

We will end the week on a sunny and warm note. Another cold front is slated to move through the region this weekend. Rain chances will rise slightly to around 20-30%. Temperatures will drop back closer to seasonal levels by early next week. Mornings will fall back into the 50s with highs in the middle and upper 70s.