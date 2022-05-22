MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening! Showers and storms moved through the News 5 area this afternoon, but those will taper off throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper-60’s with a few showers and storms possible tomorrow morning. A 70 percent chance of rain will be possible tomorrow as a front stays stalled to the northwest, and southerly flow continues to push rain and showers into the Gulf Coast. Rip current risk remains high, so try to stay out of the Gulf waters.

A weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will make its way to the Gulf Coast tonight and into tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday bring a 50 percent chance of rain with moisture and warm temperatures settled over the Gulf Coast. We will not see a break in the rain until after our next frontal passage Thursday night into Friday morning, but you can look forward to some drier weather for next weekend! Temperatures will be warm throughout the week in the mid-80’s.

Have a great week!