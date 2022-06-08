MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A hot and steamy weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. Scattered storm chances return for the rest of the week into the weekend.

After a day with temps soaring into the 90s, the evening will remain on the warm side. Most of the area will slowly fall through the 80s. Winds will remain light and steady. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 70s. A few showers will be possible by sunrise.

A few storms cannot be ruled out during the morning, but most of the rain will come after lunchtime. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and some small hail. Highs will stay hot ahead of the afternoon and evening rain reaching the middle 90s.

Those umbrellas will get a workout over the next few days. Rain chances will remain elevated through Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will run lower next week. A significant heat wave will develop next week. Highs will reach the middle 90s.