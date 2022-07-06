MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

It is a mild, but seasonable Wednesday morning on the Gulf Coast. The weather pattern is changing with a return to warmer afternoons and fewer showers and storms.

Some slightly drier air aloft will help to limit rain chances over the next few days. Highs will run warmer with more sunshine reaching the lower and middle 90s. A few pop-up storms are possible after lunchtime.

Moisture will return by the weekend with rain chances climbing to 60% by Sunday. Highs will run a touch cool, but close to seasonal norms.

The tropics are quiet with no development expected across the Atlantic Basin over the next five days.