MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A beautiful start to our week with plenty of sunshine! Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s. The rain stays away for the next few days.

It will be a warm set up for this week with highs climbing into the low 90s by the end of the week. There is a 30% chance of rain this Sunday with a few thunderstorms in the forecast. Then we will be back to the sunny heat in no time!