Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start quiet this morning with just a few showers here and there. Temps are starting in the 70’s with very muggy conditions.

Throughout the day, the rain chance increases quickly to around 70% mainly this afternoon and evening. Because this additional rain is falling on already saturated soils, the threat for flooding continues. It is summertime, so we cannot rule out a strong storm or two….But, again, the main threat will be flooding.

Because of the higher rain chances, highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80’s this afternoon. Rain chances will fade out tonight as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay between 70% and 80% through at least midweek with high temperatures only in the 80’s. This weekend looks drier, but not dry.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. NHC is currently giving this a low chance for development, and we have plenty of time to watch. We will keep you updated!