A very comfortable Friday ahead with the mostly dry pattern extending through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure will stay in charge Friday. It will be another picture-perfect June day on the Gulf Coast. Skies will stay mostly sunny with high climbing into the middle and upper 80s. There will be a slight increase in moisture Saturday across the Florida Panhandle. This will lead to a 10% chance for an afternoon shower, but most folks will miss out. Get set for some perfect beach weather this weekend.

The expected outlook is a dry one. Upper-level high pressure will keep any substantial fronts or moisture from entering the region. Rain chances will stay at less than 10% through most of next week.