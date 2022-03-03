MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been hard to complain about the weather pattern this week. Enjoy it while it lasts as the weather will become much more unsettled early next week.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature over the Southeast U.S. This has led to a stretch of dry weather and ample sunshine. A batch of high clouds will exit the region through the evening leading to a clear night ahead. Temperatures will easily fall again with nearly calm winds. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s for most communities along and north of I-10. Coastal areas will bottom out in the lower 50s.

We will put together a sunny and warm end to the week. Highs Friday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will remain low.

Moisture will slowly climb through the weekend as the winds become southerly. This will lead to some patchy morning fog with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs will easily reach 80. We will note a few more clouds Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Unsettled weather is expected Monday through Wednesday next week as a cold front moves through a stalls just to our south. Several batches of rain will be possible along with some cooler air for mid-week.