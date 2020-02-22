A sunny Saturday afternoon, building clouds tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a CHILLY start to our Saturday! Nothing but sunshine and a few clouds in the forecast for your Saturday with a high of 58. The wind is expected to be light as well so we are going to feel that sun shining this afternoon.

The wind is going to stay calm throughout today so it might be chilly but you are going to feel the sun’s rays in the afternoon. Tomorrow we will be waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds start to build tomorrow with a high of 63. No rain in the forecast for this weekend!

On Monday there is a 50% chance of showers across the Gulf Coast as a cold front approaches our region. We will be warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday afternoon. On Mardi Gras, there is a 30% chance of showers with a high of 66. None of the showers look severe on both days.

We will then have a major cool down and clear skies on Wednesday. By the end of next week, our highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s!

