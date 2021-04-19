A String of Mostly Dry Days
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s shaping up to be a marvelous Monday. Good morning everyone. Today begins cool with temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be out of the north, and highs will be in the mid-70s. As we move into the evening clouds will increase as temperatures eventually fall to the low and mid 50. From overnight tonight through early tomorrow a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but most stay dry. Clouds decrease tomorrow afternoon as we warm to the mid-70s. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll get some cool to chilly mornings with gorgeous afternoons. On Thursday morning temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-40s! Highs both days will be in the low 70s. Mostly dry skies stick around through Friday, but we’ll be a bit warmer with higher rain chances this weekend.