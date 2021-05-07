A String of Fantastic Days

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A pedestrian was critically injured early Friday morning when he was hit by a pickup truck on Chemstrand Rd. at Teleran St.

The 35-year-old man from Milton, whose name has not been released, was walking north on the side of the roadway when he stepped into the travel lane and into the path of the pickup truck. The driver of the truck attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian but hit the man from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.