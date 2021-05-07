A String of Fantastic Days
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday everyone! As we move into the Mother’s Day weekend the weather will be fantastic and today will be no exception. As we begin our day you might need a sweater, but that’s all you need as conditions are clear. By the afternoon it will be a sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be quite cool for this time of year as lows will fall to the low and mid 50s. It’s more sunshine for Saturday with highs near 80, then Mother’s Day just adds a few more clouds, a little more humidity, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Into the early half of next week we move back into an unsettled pattern with daily storm chances.