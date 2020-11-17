A string of Beautiful Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The outlook will remain dry with bright, blue skies. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with steady breezes out of the north. Mornings remain on the chilly side with lows in the 40s. This exact weather pattern will repeat itself over the next few days.

Temperatures will begin warming up late in the week and into the weekend. Highs will get back into the middle 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Models are indicating a cold front closing in early next week, but there is some question on if the front will reach the Gulf Coast.

Iota made landfall in Nicaragua last night and is moving inland bringing flash flooding rains and high winds to parts of Central America. This is the same region that was impacted by Eta two weeks ago.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching the southwestern Caribbean where some development will be possible in the next 5 days. It’s not a concern, just something to watch for now. There are no foreseeable US tropical threats.