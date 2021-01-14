A stray shower tonight, Windy and cooler for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunny and seasonable weather has provided gorgeous weather for the Gulf Coast. We are tracking our next cold front tonight.

A few clouds will begin moving into the region through the evening. This will be in advance of an approaching cold front. The front will move through overnight and early Friday morning. The atmosphere is fairly dry ahead of it, so very little rain is expected. A stray shower will be possible after 9 PM. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s. A few clouds will linger early Friday.

The trend will be for clouds to clear. Friday will be sunny with stiff breezes out of the west and northwest. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 50s. Winds could gust over 25 mph. This will set up a chilly weekend. Mornings lows will start out in the lower 30s with highs in the lower and middle 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The pattern will change next week. A building ridge will lead to temperatures rising through the week. Highs could flirt with 70 by Thursday.