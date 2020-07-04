A stray shower throughout the Morning, Afternoon Thunderstorms for your Fourth of July Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Independence Day Gulf Coast! This Morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s. It feels sticky outside with dew points in the low 70s as well with high humidity. Heading into the afternoon it will feel steamy with a high of 89 degrees with a 70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and showers.

A stationary front is draping over the south which is causing our atmosphere to be unsettled and moist. All we need in the afternoon is daytime heating to trigger those pop-up thunderstorms. Yesterday we clocked in a few inches of rain in some areas and today we are expecting more widespread coverage with the showers.

The rain chances will peak in the afternoon and right around dinner time it will simmer down to around 40%. Once the sunsets we will have a lingering 20% chance around for showers during the firework shows.

Tomorrow it is a similar set-up with 70% chance of rain with a high of 88 degrees. Next week rain chances will stick around with warmer temperatures in the low 90s.