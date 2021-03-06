A stray shower possible this morning, clearing afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to a few showers passing through our area. Most of the showers will exit our region by 8am this morning with a dry afternoon ahead.

Some clouds will linger Saturday as the weather system slides away into the Gulf of Mexico. Expect more sunshine through the afternoon with highs rebounding into the middle 60s. Winds will stay steady and out of the north. It will feel dry and comfortable outside this afternoon!

A streak of dry and sunny weather will begin Sunday. Temperatures will stay cooler than average for the second half of the weekend with lows near 40 and highs in the middle 60s. A warming trend will begin Monday and continue through the week. Highs will reach the 70s starting Tuesday and close in on 80° by Thursday.