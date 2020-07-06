A stray shower overnight possible, widespread rain tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! We are still seeing a few scattered showers across our area. Overnight there is a lingering 30% chance of showers and into tomorrow we have a 80% chance of rain with tropical moisture surging into our region.  

Some of these thunderstorms tomorrow could have gusty conditions and bring heavy rainfall to localized regions. A stationary front is draping over the south which is causing our atmosphere to be unsettled and moist. We are also watching a developing low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a medium chance of development over the next few days.

The rain chances will peak in the afternoon and right around dinner time it will simmer down to around 40% for tomorrow evening. On Tuesday we have a 70% chance of showers with a high of 88 degrees. Our temperatures will be in the mid 90s by the end of this week with lower rain chances around 20% by next Saturday.

