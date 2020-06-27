A stray afternoon thunderstorm could become strong, minimal coverage at 30%

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today we are weather aware as a few thunderstorms have the potential of becoming strong this afternoon.

Most of us are under a marginal risk for severe weather which is an overall low threat. The ingredients are in the atmosphere to produce a strong thunderstorm this afternoon. The coverage isn’t going to be widespread but if a thunderstorm does pop up it could become strong.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 90s. Tomorrow there is a 20% chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chances increase heading into next week.

