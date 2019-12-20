A solid soaking for the Gulf Coast this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve put together a cool, but dry end of the week, but that all comes to an end this weekend. Dust off the umbrellas…rain is on the way!

Clouds will continue to increase through the evening and overnight period as an upper-level trough begins to move in from the west. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s with a continued breeze out of the east and northeast.

Light rain will begin in our Mississippi Counties early Saturday morning, likely around sunrise. The rain will slowly spread east through Alabama and into the Florida Panhandle. Overall rain totals should remain low Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 50s with a steady wind out of the northeast. There could be some higher wind gusts at the coast through the weekend. The bulk of the rain will come Saturday night and through Sunday. Several inches of rain will be possible. By the end of the day Sunday, a widespread 2-4” of rain will have fallen. Depending on the exact track of this low, some locally higher amounts will be possible.

The system will move away Monday with clearing skies. This will set up some nice weather for Tuesday and Christmas Day. Temperatures will approach 70 by Christmas with morning lows near 50.