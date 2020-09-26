A small rain chance Sunday, cool down coming next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

The start to the weekend has been sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the 80’s and blue skies with just a couple of clouds around! Tonight lows will dip to the upper 60’s inland and lower 70’s at the coastline. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph with mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll see a little bit of moisture return to the area for your Sunday giving us a small chance for rain throughout the day mainly east of I-65. Highs will be similar to today in the low-to-mid 80’s.

Models are starting to agree that a cold front will scoot through our area Monday night into Tuesday knocking down our temperatures to the mid-70’s with lows in the 50’s. We could see some storms along that front. On Thursday, another cold front will keep our temperatures below average through the end of the week.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to remain that way for the next five days.