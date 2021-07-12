A New Week, Same Story with Scattered Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we begin a new work week, we get more showers and thunderstorms… Toady begins with passing showers and a few rumbles. Showers and storms will become more widespread by the afternoon with a 60% rain chance. Outside of storms, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures today begin in the 70s and will end up in the mid to upper 80s, but with the humidity, it will feel hotter.

Each day this week will bring the chance for additional showers and thunderstorms with the best chance for getting rain being in the afternoons. Rain chances look to drop slightly mid-week before picking up slightly again to end the workweek. Highs will stick right where they should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. High humidity will mean sticky mornings and steamy afternoons for times without rain.

The tropics are quiet and are projected to remain that way over the next 5 days.