MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a stunning weekend on the Gulf Coast, the weather pattern is looking much more unsettled this week. Rain chances are back, and strong and severe storms appear possible by the middle of the week.

A few scattered showers developing through the afternoon will continue move east from Mississippi through the evening. The showers will be on a weakening phase once we lose daytime heating. Showers should end by 11 PM. Scattered clouds will remain through the night along with a southerly and southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal overnight with lows bottoming out in the middle 60s.

We expect a warmer pattern in the days ahead. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s rain chance will remain low, but storm chances will rise Wednesday evening into Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. Severe storms are possible after sunset Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Scattered severe storms will be capable of producing quarter-sized hail, damaging wind gusts, and a brief tornado.

Spotty rain chances will be possible for the end of the week and through the weekend. Temperatures will likely remain above average with lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 80s.