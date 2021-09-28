A Mix of Sunshine and Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with a few more clouds out there today with higher humidity. Our temperatures are also slightly warmer starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Throughout the afternoon we will see a 20% chance of showers with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tomorrow the moisture will linger with a 30% chance of rain and partly cloudy skies. By Thursday evening we will be drying out with plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures look to remain closer to seasonal norms with highs in the middle and upper 80s with lows in the middle 60s