Cloudy and chilly start to Halloween weekend!

Good afternoon Gulf Coast! A chilly start to Halloween weekend with temperatures stating out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be mostly cloudy today with highs only cooling to the upper 60s!

Once we head towards the evening the cloud bank will start to break and we will see some clearing skies. If you have any plans trunk or treating plans today temperatures will be dipping into the upper 50s by 8pm.

Temperatures will be chilly overnight and dropping into the upper 40s with a clear start to your Halloween! We will see more sunshine throughout the afternoon with highs comfortable in the low 70s. By 8 pm on Halloween we will be dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s. A stretch of dry conditions next week!