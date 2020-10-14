A milder night ahead, Tracking our next cold front arriving later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure has kept the weather nice a quiet on the Gulf Coast. Another cold front will approach by the end of the week leading to another drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will stay nice and mild as we move through the evening hours. Mostly clear skies will continue as winds begin to slowly change direction. A southerly breeze overnight will keep temperatures running warmer than Tuesday night. Lows Thursday morning will range from the upper 50s inland to the middle 60s at the coast.

A few extra clouds will develop Thursday, but there will still be a goof supply of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s with a continued southerly breeze. A cold front is slated to move through the region early Friday morning. Cooler air will work into the region Friday afternoon keeping highs in the 70s. Drier air will provide the region will lots of sunshine for the weekend. Highs will reach the 70s and lower 80s with continued low humidity.