Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Let’s take some of our wonderful weekend weather and drag it into the start of the work week.

A few foggy spots are possible this morning, along with cool temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60. Otherwise it’s another sunny, mild day with a high near 80 and a westerly breeze. Tonight will be starry with a low in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week has some ups and downs. Tuesday will be similar to today, but a little windier. Thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night–and some could be strong or severe. The storms exit early Thursday, and it’s briefly back to sunshine Friday before a slightly cooler, wetter weekend.

Over the marine waters, small craft should exercise caution this morning for westerly winds 15-20 knots and 2-3 foot seas.