A Little Warmer and Muggier

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be another warm spring day. We start with temperatures in the upper 60s with a few pockets of patchy fog. Afternoon highs will rebound into the lower and middle 80s. A few clouds are expected to dot the sky through the afternoon as rain chances remain low. Winds will stay out of the southeast. What we get today will be similar tomorrow, but a stray shower will be possible late.

The pattern will become active Friday as a cold front enters the region. Rain chances will rise in the form of scattered showers and storms. Spotty rain could linger into the weekend. Temperatures will run a little cooler.