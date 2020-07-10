A hot weather pattern for the weekend with fewer storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some afternoon clouds and early-day rain helped to hold temperatures in check Friday. That will not be the case this weekend with scorching temperatures likely.

A few clouds will stick around through the evening along with the chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Rain chances will wind down quickly after sunset. Temperatures will stay mild to warm in the 80s then fall into the middle and upper 70s overnight. This will stet the stage for a hot weekend.

The story for the weekend will be the heat. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our west a help to kick the temperatures up locally. A few clouds will be around to start Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm quickly out of the 70s. Highs will likely reach the middle 90s for many areas, with a few upper 90s inland. Heat Advisories will be in effect with heat index values likely to reach 108-112° at times. Afternoon showers and storms will be limited with rain chances around 20-30%.

We will transition into a normal summer pattern next week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with lows in the 70s. Afternoon rain chances will run around 30-40%.