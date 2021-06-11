A few weekend thunderstorms could become strong

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits in a few areas. Tracking isolated showers popping up around our area throughout the rest of the afternoon. If you have any beach plans there is a moderate risk for rip currents.

We will be WEATHER AWARE on Saturday with a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. A wave of thunderstorms will be passing throughout the afternoon with the potential of a few of them packing strong winds.

Throughout the evening we will have the break then another day of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will be steamy in the low 90s throughout this weekend.