A few weekend storms, Typical summertime heat and humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast saw fewer showers and storms Friday. Moisture will return through the weekend leading to higher rain chances by Sunday.

Any showers that can form Friday will quickly wind down through the evening. Temperatures will run mild with seasonable humidity. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s. Most areas will bottom out in the lower 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm through the weekend. Some slightly drier air aloft will lead to just a few pop-up showers and storms Saturday. The rain chances will peak at 30% from 11am through the early evening. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Deeper moisture looks to move into the region through the day Sunday. This will lead to a better coverage of afternoon storms for Sunday.

The forecast looks consistent next week. Mild and muggy mornings with hot and steamy afternoons. Expect daily rounds of scattered tropical downpours.