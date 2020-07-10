A few thunderstorms this Morning, Heat Advisory this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Be prepared for a steamy afternoon. We are all under a heat advisory from 11 am to 5 pm.

Heat Index values could range from 108-111 degrees this afternoon. Make sure you stay extra hydrated today and be aware of the heat.

This morning we are seeing a few trailing showers and thunderstorms across our area. This afternoon there is a 40% chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Our high temperature this afternoon is 93 and this weekend we have highs in the mid 90s with only a 20% chance of showers! This weekend we have building heat with low rain chances. Next week we have more rain on the way.

