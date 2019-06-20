Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 pm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A Severe Thunderstorm Watch lasts through 10 pm. This means severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. Biggest threats are for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Be weather aware.

Today brings the same pattern of heat and humidity with the risk of a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain coverage will be near 40%. This means about half of the area will get wet. Those who do get a thunderstorm will welcome the relief from the heat. There is a possibility a few thunderstorms this afternoon could bring damaging winds. Any thunderstorm that develops today will bring the potential of heavy rain and frequent lightning. If you are outside and hear thunder, then it is time to head indoors for a bit!

Highs this afternoon will be just above the average in the low to middle 90s inland and upper 80s to low 90s at the beaches. There is a HIGH risk of rip currents today and tomorrow. Rip currents can be deadly to even strong swimmers. Check your local beach flag today.

Lows tonight stay warm and humid in the mid 70s.

We dry out for your weekend and turn up the heat. Highs climb into the middle 90s. Next week brings back the pattern of hot afternoons in the low 90s with afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Lows stay in the mid and lower 70s.