MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few thunderstorms are capable of producing hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph throughout the early evening. By 10 pm, the severe weather threat should come to an end when we loose the daytime heating. Rain chances will remain low around 30% tonight.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain warm in the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and beautiful will a stray sprinkles possible. Temperatures will continue to get warmer with Tuesday reaching the low- to mid-90’s, and we will stay in the 90’s through the end of next week.