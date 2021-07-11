A Few Strong Thunderstorms Possible Later this Evening

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! . Later in the evening we are tracking a potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Around 6 pm a line of thunderstorms will be moving through our northwest communities and then eventually track southwestward throughout the late evening hours. The line is expected to weaken after passing I-65.

A Marginal Risk for Severe Weather has been issued for our northwest counties. In this area a few thunderstorms could have the capability of producing damaging wind and a brief spin-up tornado. Stay weather aware throughout the evening.

If you have any beach plans there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Highs this afternoon will warm into the low 90s in some of our inland communities but staying in the upper 80s closer to the coast. The summerlike pattern will continue into this week.

