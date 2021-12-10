A few strong storms Saturday, Much cooler for Sunday

Today's Forecast

Jordan West

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Humidity is rising, and temperatures are running warm this Friday. Isolated severe weather is possible Saturday.

South winds will increase through the evening and into the night. Temperatures will remain elevated. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60s. Areas of fog will be possible, especially along Coastal Mobile and Baldwin Counties. A quick shower is possible.

Saturday is a WEATHER AWARE Day for the Gulf Coast. A cold front will bring a line of storms through the region. Storms should enter our northwest communities by 10 AM and they should exit Northwest Florida by 6 PM at the latest. A few storms could contain some brief high wind gusts. There remains a very low risk for a brief tornado for areas west of I-65.

Cooler and drier air arrive Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

